This week is homecoming week and the scene looks a little different this year thanks to COVID-19.
The main exception this year is that there will be no Homecoming Parade in the forecast.
Tivy High School Principal Shelby Balser told us, "No parade this school year."
As with everything else this year, Balser said Tivy High School is learning to adapt every day.
"We have learned over the last several months to adjust events as necessary," Balser said. "They are participating in dress up days, hall decorating, a student/staff carnival on Thursday, and the Homecoming game Friday. While it looks different, the Tivy spirit and pride are alive and well."
Balser said that even though things look different, everyone is having a great week on campus and students are excited.
KISD reminds everyone that football tickets are being handled differently this year.
"Tickets must be purchased online and we sell a limited amount of tickets to keep stadium at 50% capacity, " Balser asserted. "Masks are required for the duration of the event and the stadium is marked for socially-distanced seating."
Balser also mentioned, "Festivities will end with a pep rally and the lighting of our T which is normally how we close the parade each year."
While kick off is set for 7:30 p.m., it is important to get there early as the Homecoming Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Friday.
To purchase tickets online, log on to the KISD website at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.