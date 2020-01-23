Three dogs are about to go to school.
Local nonprofit Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas recently adopted Nacho, Lobo and Willis from Kerr County Animal Services with the intention of training them to be service animals.
Kathy Rider, the director of training for VA Dogs of Texas, said she found the dogs while scrolling through Facebook. KCAS had posted something about Willis, which made Rider want to go check out the dog.
"I called (the adoption coordinator) and asked if I could go look at him," Rider said. "While I was there I looked at everybody that was in the kennels and I pulled these three dogs out and another dog and took a look at them."
Rider said dogs are chosen for service training because of a number of factors, including age, temperament, personality, health and levels of aggression and shyness.
"My focus is on the quality of the dogs we put out," Rider said. "If they're not to my standards, we're not going to put them with a veteran because you're dealing with veterans with PTSD and trauma. The last thing we want to do is put a dog with them that is subpar and is going to stress them out even more."
Dogs enrolled in the program are either rescues, from breeders or surrendered from pet owners. It usually takes about three to four months to train the dog, but because every dog is different, that can widely vary, Rider said.
"Some dogs pick it up and it's quick and easy, some dogs have some issues," Rider said. "When you're pulling pound puppies and you don't know the true history of the dogs, the dogs will sometimes have baggage — emotional baggage and trauma and things that we're not even aware of."
After picking a dog for the program, VA Dogs of Texas make sure the dog has shots and is neutered or spayed. Right now, Nacho needs to be neutered and Lobo needs shots.
Then the dog waits for a trainer from the Hill Country Dog Center to take it on, Rider said. That's what Willis is doing.
When training begins, dogs start with learning basic dog obedience such as sitting and how to heel. Next, the dog is taken out in the public and learns to be around children and other dogs. Then the dog is matched up with a veteran and trained for any specific needs the veteran has.
Once the dog is done with training, the veteran learns how to handle and care for it. Both veteran and dog are then tested to see if they are ready to live together.
"Not every vet can accommodate a dog like Lobo," Rider said. "He's more active, he wants to play, he's a large dog. We've got other dogs that are smaller dogs, more docile, they just want to lay around, want to be your best friend."
The three dogs show promise for servicing veterans with PTSD or diabetic alert needs, Rider added. Lobo might also be good for helping with mobility.
But it's no guarantee that Nacho, Lobo and Willis will be a service dog. For one reason or another, dogs may wash out of the program. Rider recalls one dog who was sweet and good for service in all ways except that she had major anxiety when in new places.
While she didn't finish the program, the dog found a home working as a support dog in an assisted living home.
"She doesn't go out in public, she never has to leave," Rider said. "Once she got there and was trained there, that's now her home."
No dog is ever put into a kill shelter, Rider said. Preferably, VA Dogs of Texas tries to put them in a veteran home.
VA Dogs of Texas serves veterans all over the state. They currently have about 20 dogs in the training program.
For more information, go to VADogs.org.
