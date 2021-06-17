High pressure keeps the weather pattern hot and dry across the region Friday.
Mostly sunny skies are expected most of the day. Cumulus clouds will pop up during the late morning and afternoon hours.
A few lucky locations could pick up an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Rain chances are 1 in 10, so most of us should remain dry.
Winds become east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the midday hours.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday evening. Dew points will be relatively low. If skies remain clear, temperatures could fall into the lower and middle 60's by daybreak Saturday.
After a seasonably mild start to the day on Saturday, skies remain sunny with highs quickly warming into the middle 90's.
TROPICAL SYSTEM IN THE GULF
A tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico will likely remain east of the Hill Country. This keeps the area hot and dry over the weekend.
The tropical cyclone may enhance our chances of seeing a cold front late Monday into Tuesday.
This could bring us a few showers and storms late Monday into Tuesday.
