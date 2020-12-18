Whitney Spaeth was so excited when cross country started up this past Spring.
Spaeth wanted to wrap up her Junior year with success on the cross country team.
She knew that this season was going to be fun and then COVID-19 cancelled the prospect of running for the rest of the season in March.
Spaeth was recently named one of 20 students from Class 1A to Class 4A to the Texas Girls Coaching Association Legacy All-Star Team.
This didn’t seem possible when you consider the disappointment of last Spring, but Spaeth chose to push herself even harder when COVID stopped everything last March.
Many athletes could have given up and chalked it up to life, but not Whitney Spaeth.
She patiently waited for Fall to begin and she worked harder than ever while school was out.
SPAETH PUTS IN LONG HOURS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Spaeth is a multi-talented student athlete who is currently playing basketball for the Harper Ladyhorns.
Instead of letting COVID-19 derail her in March, she chose to turn things around and make it a positive experience.
Spaeth said that her coach Will Reid challenged her to keep running even though the season was over last Spring.
“He’s really great,” Spaeth said. “He encouraged us to run, so I started running two miles a day since COVID started.”
She has been tracking the miles since the day her coach challenged her to keep running.
“Last season, everything was cancelled,” Spaeth added. “I have now run 168 miles since March.”
HARD WORK PAYS OFF IN FALL SEASON
Spaeth quietly put in the work and her coach took notice of her hard work.
“I have coached Whitney for six years now, “Coach Will Reid said. “She has always been a great student athlete and as I call ‘em, a silent leader.”
“Her actions speak volumes,” Reid added. “I have seen her confidence grow from the get go when we did tell her that she might as well run cross country in 7th grade because basketball players were going to do it anyway.”
SPAETH REALLY WANTED TO PLAY BASKETBALL
Spaeth tells the story about that fateful day in 7th grade.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Spaeth stated. “It started in seventh grade. I wanted to play basketball and I was sitting in gym and ended up taking cross country only because my coaches sort of required me to do so.”
She didn’t want to run cross country, she wanted to play basketball.
Of course, she is doing that right now too, but who knew that cross country would be the greatest gift she received.
“It turned out it was a gift God gave me,” Spaeth realizes. “I’m so thankful now for the opportunity to run.”
SPRING WAS TOUGH, SO SHE SPRINGS INTO ACTION
“Losing the Spring was tough because she had a breakthrough race and it ignited her and her performances from there,” Coach Reid said.”It was at our annual relay carnival meet in late February and she was in a dog fight on the last leg of the mile relay.
She came off the last curve and the other girl started pulling away, but with 20 meters left, ‘Whit’ ran her down and edged her at the finish line!” Reid exclaimed.
Reid recalls the moment with fondness and amazement.
“It was a great moment and I remember thinking then, OH man, she has got it figured out,” Reid said. “She followed that up with winning races at the Antler Relays a week later and two days later in Junction, she won the 800,400 and anchored our 4x4 relay to a win.”
Harper never raced again after that as COVID put an end to everyone’s season.
FAST FORWARD TO FALL
“I told her at the start of the summer that she needed to put in consistent mileage if she wanted to continue with this success in the Fall and gave all the girls a challenge of 5 days a week going 2 miles a day,” Coach Reid challenged. “‘Whit’ did that and more and as I said, she reaped the benefits this past cross country season.”
Whitney Spaeth has truly put together a special season in her life.
She made 2A-All State team and then she was named to the TGCA Legacy All-Star team shortly thereafter.
“I was the only girl from Harper to be named to Region and All-State,” Spaeth said. “It’s just been a great season. This is a first for me.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Coach Reid said, “I don’t know what the Good Lord has planned for the Spring, but I hope ‘Whit’ gets a chance to run because I know now she has the confidence and has the work ethic to do something special.”
