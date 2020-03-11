HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, will be canceled about halfway through its run as a precaution against the new coronavirus, city and county officials said Wednesday.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo said they would be issuing emergency health declarations to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Rodeo organizers said the event grounds will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday and that they are working on a ticket refund process.
“This is a decision that does not come easily, but the health and safety of people in our region is paramount," Turner said. The news Tuesday that there was a case of an infected person in nearby Montgomery who had not traveled internationally helped officials make the emergency declaration.
The rodeo opened on March 3 and was set to run through March 22. In addition to rodeo events and a livestock show, the event also features a carnival and concerts. Performers so far this year have included Willie Nelson, Chance the Rapper and the K-pop group NCT 127. Performers who were scheduled to perform before the rodeo's end included Lizzo, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani and Luke Bryan.
MORMONS WILL HOLD CONFERENCE WITHOUT ATTENDEES
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday that it will hold a major conference in April that features speeches by top leaders without any attendees because of the spread of the coronavirus.
It marks the first time in more than 60 years since the Utah-based faith has taken this extraordinary step of barring church members from attending in person.
The twice-yearly conference usually brings about 100,000 to Salt Lake City over two days, but instead the speeches will only be broadcast via television and the internet.
The only people allowed inside the church conference center on April 4-5 will be top leaders, their spouses, musicians, choir members and technicians, the faith widely known as the Mormon church said in a news release.
SEATTLE MARINERS MOVE GAMES
The Mariners will move home games out of Seattle through end of March following the state of Washington's decision to ban large group events in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Seattle had been scheduled to open the season at T-Mobile Park with a four-game series against Texas from March 26-29, then host Minnesota in a three-game series from March 30 through April 1.
MORE CLOSURES
Also Wednesday, the San Francisco mayor banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people, including Golden State Warriors games.
California’s Santa Clara County, home to San Jose and Silicon Valley, announced a ban Monday on all gatherings of 1,000 people or more.
WE'RE NOT DONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has told a U.S. House committee that the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. is going to get worse.
Fauci told the the House Oversight and Reform Committee in Washington on Wednesday that "I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now."
He says how much worse it gets depends on two things: the ability of U.S. authorities to curtail the influx of travelers who may be bringing the disease into the country and the ability of states and communities to contain local outbreaks in this country.
Asked if the worst is yet to come, Fauci said: "Yes, it is."
Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield reported that U.S. virus deaths now stand at 31 and confirmed cases are over 1,000.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.”
