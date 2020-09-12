I had never heard of QAnon until I read the Sept.1 article in the Kerrville Daily Times.
I researched it and I too think it is ridiculous.
I don’t believe for a second that all Democrats are pedophiles, satanic worshippers, sex-traffickers or cannibals. I don’t know why the Kerrville Daily Times would even waste our time with it.
If the origins are truly right-wing, then it is a dangerous distraction from real issues. There is a real possibility however that QAnon is a leftist attempt to paint Trump followers as kooks.
I neither know for certain, or care.
However, the anti-Trump deep state is real. It consists of neo-conservatives like George W. Bush, Bill Kristol and John Bolton.
Republicans-in-name-only (RINO’s) and, of course, Democrats. Obama and his anti-American cabal had eight years to poison every department and every level of government with socialists, communists, anti-constitutionalists and other anti-Americans.
They were out to destroy President Trump as soon as the shock wore off of his nomination as the Republican candidate for President in 2016.
The Justice Department is almost ready to issue indictments against many of them involved in the collusion hoax that lead to the baseless impeachment eagerly sought by Democrats who know they cannot legitimately win the November election.
William Morgan, Kerrville
(1) comment
GENE here: anti trump equals pro America.
