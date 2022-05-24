Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: May 24, 2022 @ 9:47 pm
May 24, 2022
Rich Paces and his supporters are shown outside the Hill Country Youth Event Center during early voting in the runoff against Sonya Hooten in May 2022.
Sonya Hooten and her husband are shown outside the Hill Country Youth Event Center during early voting in the runoff against Rich Paces in May 2022.
Early voting totals show Rich Paces with a lead in the runoff for the Republican Party's nomination for Precinct 2 county commissioner.
Paces had 677 votes to Sonya Hooten's 511, according to unofficial, early voting totals released Tuesday evening by the Kerr County Elections Office.
These unofficial, early figures also show Pete Flores with 57.14% of votes cast so far in the race for Texas Senate District 24.
For unofficial, early voting totals in other runoffs in the Democratic Primary, click here.
For unofficial, early voting totals in other runoffs in the Republican Primary, click here.
