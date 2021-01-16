The Center Point Pirates were so close to pulling off their first victory of the season Friday evening.
They hosted Mason in a district battle falling short by a margin of 44-36.
Center Point was outscored 12-4 in the first period before cutting the deficit to 22-16 at intermission.
A strong third period narrowed the gap to 31-30 before Mason secured the victory in the fourth quarter.
Nick Zuercher led the Pirates with 16 points.
Christian Martinez drained two 3-pointers and scored a total of 10 points for Center Point.
Derrick Dominguez also hit a shot from downtown for the Pirates.
Zuercher led the team in rebounds with a total of 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.