The city of Kerrville and the Heart of the Hills Foundation will partner to develop the historic home of AC Schreiner into a history center.
Kerrville architect Scott Shellhase made a presentation Tuesday morning on how the home’s grounds will be improved into an events-themed location and heritage center.
During a City Council workshop, City Manager Mark McDaniel said the improvements to the city-owned home and more closely connecting it to the Butt-Holdsworth Library was part of the city‘s 2050 Plan.
McDaniel said the construction of the project would be $3.6 million, but that would not necessarily be from city funds. McDaniel said fundraising will have to be done to ensure construction. The site is already under the supervision of the city‘s parks and recreation department.
Bill Rector, speaking on behalf of the Heart of the Hills, has mapped out the journey that started in 2016 to get a local history museum started in Kerrville. Rector said that Kerr County is one of six counties of Texas‘ 254 counties without a local history museum.
