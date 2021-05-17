A very active weather pattern is in the forecast across the Hill Country for the remainder of the week.
Severe thunderstorms are possible, and locally heavy rainfall may also occur.
There is a risk for flash flooding across the area through Thursday.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY
The timing of showers and thunderstorms remains in question. Nonetheless, showers and storms will be possible day or night. Some of the storms may become severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.
Locally heavy downpours may result in flash flooding across the region.
High temperatures top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s, depending on sunshine.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible near any storms that develop.
CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS TUESDAY NIGHT
Rain chances continue Tuesday night. Cloudy skies remain with lows in the middle 60s.
South-southeast winds continue at 5 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible near thunderstorms.
Severe weather remains possible with a few storms capable of producing large hail and strong winds.
WEDNESDAY REPEAT?
Severe weather remains possible Wednesday, with another disturbance approaching from the west.
Showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Some of the storms may become severe with hail and high wind gusts.
Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.
Highs hold in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
UNSETTLED WEATHER THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Models keep the risk for showers and storms in our forecast off and on through the weekend.
