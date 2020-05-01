A 61-year-old Kerrville man was struck by a vehicle in town and died from his injuries in a San Antonio hospital.
The man, William Tinsley, was on his way to work at Home Depot about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Center Point resident, according to a press release from the Kerrville Police Department.
Tinsley sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Peterson Regional Medical Center. He was stabilized by ER staff and flown to San Antonio Military Medical Center.
"Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Mr. Tinsley passed away from his injuries later that evening," states the release.
Tinsley had been crossing the street in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker Street. The driver accused in the crash stayed at the scene and was interviewed by officers with KPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit. Officers accused him of failing to yield right of way and issued him a citation. "Additional charges are likely” pending the results of the ongoing investigation, states the press release.
“Video evidence obtained from a nearby business was reviewed by investigating officers,” the release states. “It showed that Mr. Tinsley was in the crosswalk and had the right-of-way when he was struck by the pickup.”
Officers continue to review evidence and complete their reports, and are expected to submit the case to a district attorney, who will decide whether to file charges with a felony court.
