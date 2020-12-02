A 73-year-old Rosenberg man was jailed on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after having already been convicted of DWI three times, according to police.
About 12:30 a.m. Dec 1, a Kerrville officer conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Junction Highway and noted the vehicle’s driver had multiple signs of impairment, according to Sgt. Chuck Bocock, KPD spokesman.
“Field sobriety tests were conducted and at the conclusion of the investigation, the driver was arrested for DWI,” Bocock said in an email. “The driver provided a breath specimen which was over the legal limit. The driver had three previous DWI convictions so he was charged with DWI/3rd or more which is a 3rd degree felony.”
Jail records indicate the driver was Juan David Martin Jr., and he was released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
