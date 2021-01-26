Kerr County will get no doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, officials announced.
This decision was made Thursday by a 17-member, governor-appointed committee that includes various health experts and four legislators, said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.
“We apologize,” Kelly said. “We are very unhappy about this, and we are doing everything we can.”
Kelly said local officials filed the necessary information to be under consideration for next week’s allocation. They missed the deadline for this week’s allocation, but he indicated this was because state officials had not communicated well with Kerr County officials. After county providers didn’t get more vaccine doses this month, he called State Rep. Andrew Murr, who called the state health department.
Murr then called Kelly back and said the county has to be considered a hub to get more vaccine doses.
“I said, ‘What’s a hub?’” Kelly recalled. “They didn’t tell us about any hub. They didn’t tell us anything. They didn’t give us any guidance whatsoever.”
Kelly encouraged people to contact the legislators on the 17-member committee.
“Those politicians need to be held accountable for the unequal distribution of vaccines in this state, in my opinion,” Kelly said.
Although some nearby counties have obtained more doses of the vaccine, and Bexar has been able to vaccinate more than only health care workers, Kerr County still hasn't gotten all its medical staff vaccinated. Some local residents have been going out of the county in search of the vaccine.
During Monday’s meeting, Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser said Kerr County is “getting the short end of the stick.”
“Amen,” Kelly replied.
Kelly said there will be a meeting this week among local government and hospital officials to figure out what to do about it. He said the state’s vaccine distribution system “has not been fair and equitable.”
“We’re sick and tired of this, and we’re not going to put up with it anymore,” Kelly said.
After discussing the matter, members of the commissioners court passed a unanimous resolution asking state officials, including the 17-member board, the local state senator and representative, along with the state health department, to “expeditiously provide a substantial increase in COVID-19 vaccine dosages for Kerr County.”
