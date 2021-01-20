Several disturbances continue tracking across the Hill Country through Friday morning.
Most areas will see fog and drizzle in the forecast tonight and this will continue through Thursday morning.
FOGGY NIGHT WITH DRIZZLE AND LIGHT RAIN EXPECTED
Cloudy skies continue Wednesday night with fog and drizzle in the forecast.
Visibility could be reduced to near zero at times and roads will remain slippery due to wet weather conditions outside.
Low temperatures hover in the middle to upper 40’s and may rise overnight a couple of degrees as winds return to the southwest.
THURSDAY WEATHER CHALLENGES
The forecast becomes tricky Thursday with temperatures and rain opportunities in question.
South-southwest winds averaging 5 to 15 mph should allow for warmer temperatures.
Clouds may hold areas in the 50’s, but 60’s are expected during the afternoon if we see any sunshine at all.
Rain chances favor the western Hill Country, but will be close enough to keep showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the day.
STRONGER DISTURBANCE THURSDAY NIGHT
A stronger disturbance tracks across the region Thursday night and could trigger showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday night through Friday morning.
No severe weather is expected, but rumbles of thunder may occur.
Lows drop into the 40’s with winds becoming northwest overnight.
WARMER FRIDAY
A dry frontal boundary brings more sunshine and warmer daytime highs in the middle 70’s.
Winds become north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
