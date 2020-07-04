I want to know if there is a way for us to thank H-E-B for being supportive to our community in enforcing mask wearing starting July 1. This way more than we can say for our Commissioners who are supposed to be looking out for us as a whole.
I have COVID. I contracted it even though I wear a mask wherever I may go but because everyone is not doing this and may not know they are ill they are spreading it.
We have to live at this time as if we are protecting our best friend, mother, father, grandparents, whomever is dearest to you. But for now we have to look at the stranger on the street as being that some dearest to them to protect.
This stuff is horrible. I have had the flu and was sick with it for three weeks. I would rather have the flu than to ever have this again. Anything you have ever experienced pain wise in your body is intensified double or more for as long as this disease wants to make it happen and there is nothing you can do about it. This includes headaches as well.
I had just about every symptom that has been listed out there. It has been eight days now and I am finally able to hold at least a bite of food without losing it one way or the other. I have asthma so coughing is a great issue and continues to be making me short of breath, but thankfully I was finally able to get some steroids and they are helping. Okay that is all the complaining or what I have to say.
Emma Burris, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.