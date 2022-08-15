Rain chances appear to be centered across West and Southwest Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will allow high pressure to be anchored across the Hill Country over the next two days.
This creates a warming trend that will continue through Wednesday. A cold front enters the forecast period during the day Thursday, which will set off a chance for showers and thunderstorms along with another drop in temperatures by the end of the week.
WARM AND HUMID PATTERN TUESDAY
Rain chances will be lower Tuesday as a tropical disturbance moves into Northern Mexico. The best chance of rain will be toward Del Rio and the western half of the Hill Country.
Locally, rain chances are less than 10 percent, but there is a chance that a storm could pop up.
High temperatures climb into the lower and middle 90s. Winds become south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
A stray shower or thunderstorm could produce wind gusts to 45 mph in isolated cases.
MOSTLY CLOUDY AND MILD
Low clouds redevelop toward sunrise Tuesday morning. Low temperatures hold in the lower 70s.
Winds become south at 5 to 15 mph.
Areas of patchy fog cannot be ruled out.
GETTING HOTTER WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday. Rain chances are very low, although a stray storm could develop late in the day.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90s.
Winds become south at 5 to 15 mph.
END OF WEEK RAIN CHANCES
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday afternoon as a cold front tracks across the region.
Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible with any storms that develop.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s.
Rain chances continue through Friday, followed by drier conditions over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.