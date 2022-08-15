NWS Forecast highs Tuesday
NWS

Rain chances appear to be centered across West and Southwest Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will allow high pressure to be anchored across the Hill Country over the next two days.  

This creates a warming trend that will continue through Wednesday. A cold front enters the forecast period during the day Thursday, which will set off a chance for showers and thunderstorms along with another drop in temperatures by the end of the week.  

