More details about how the general public can get vaccinated locally against COVID-19 may be released this week.
There is no available supply to begin immediate mass vaccinations, but a method for signing up to receive a vaccine once supplies are available is expected to be detailed in a news release sometime this week, confirmed William "Dub" Thomas, county emergency management coordinator.
A COVID-19 community update will begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and be viewable on the city's broadcast channel (Spectrum Channel 2) or at https://kerrvilletx.gov/1328/Kerrville-City-Channel.
