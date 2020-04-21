William (Bill) Slivka was born on August 21, 1930 in Bridgeport, CT and went to be with the Lord on Friday April 17th at the age of 89.
He is survived by two brothers, Ronald, and Richard and one sister Nancy Slivka.
William was preceded in death by a brother, John Slivka.
He was a retired Air Force Lt. Colonel and served in the military as a hospital administrator for 20 years. Upon retirement he was employed by the Texas Department of Health as a social worker in nursing homes in several area counties. Several years were spent engaged as a corporate hospital administrator in Arizona as a volunteer with the Texas Department of Aging and Disabilities. He served 20 years in area nursing homes and assisted living homes where he was involved with resident and family health care issues and providing them with encouragement and comfort.
A private funeral service with Entombment of his remains will be held in the St. Mary’s Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
