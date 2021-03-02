The Tivy Lady Antler softball team fell behind early against Kyle Lehman Tuesday night.
Tivy fell behind 8-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Tivy rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but it was not enough.
Lehman went on to defeat the Lady Antlers, 9-3 Tuesday night.
Amelia Balser pitched a complete game for the Lady Antlers with 134 pitches and 74 strikes.
Balser pitched seven innings giving up 11 hits and 10 runs. Balser struck out six Lehman batters.
The loss dropped the Lady Antlers to 5-6 overall.
Tivy will face Medina Valley Friday night with first pitch set for 5 p.m. at the Tivy Lady Antler Softball field.
