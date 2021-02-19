The parade of storm systems across the Hill Country forced Tivy Athletics to make a few schedule changes.
Tivy Athletic Director David Jones sent out a release to make sure everyone was aware of important sporting events that are on the upcoming calendar.
The Tivy Girls Soccer Team will be playing at home against Alamo Heights, Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.
The game will be played at Antler Stadium.
All Tivy Track events will be canceled for Saturday.
The Tivy Boys Basketball team made the playoffs and will play Leander Glenn, Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Johnson City with tip-off set for 8 p.m.
