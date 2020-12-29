Earlier this season, Our Lady of the Hills basketball coach Chris Ramirez knew that his Hawks would be playing against a gauntlet of terrific basketball programs to close out 2020.
OLH played Laredo St. Augustine to a 37-37 tie after three and 42-42 at the end of regulation.
In overtime, OLH dropped a one point contest to Laredo St. Augustine 51-50.
The Ibarra brothers consisting of Sam and James put on a solid effort along with Cade Crawley and the remainder of the team.
In the end, OLH committed 17 turnovers which effectively lost the game for the Hawks Tuesday afternoon.
Sam Ibarra nailed five treys in the contest and scored 22 points in the tough loss.
In the second matchup, OLH took a 30-24 lead over Fredericksburg Heritage at the break, but Heritage stormed back in the second half to defeat OLH 41-40.
Two very tight contests that could have easily been victories in different circumstances.
J. Hoehmann scored 25 points to pace the Hawks in the Fredericksburg Heritage contest.
Most of his points came in the second half, and specifically, in the fourth quarter.
In a similar scenario, OLH committed 18 turnovers which proved to be a little too costly for a very dangerous OLH squad.
