Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High around 65F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.