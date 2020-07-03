At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Tivy alumus Stoney Rhodes transported Cole Miears and Colten Drake to the McCombs Ford West Seniors Celebration.
During the drive from Kerrville to San Antonio, Miears reflected on the significance of Thursday’s all-star game. After years of playing together at Tivy, after years of traveling to select travel tournaments, this was it, this was the last time they would ever be baseball teammates.
Once they arrived at Nelson Wolff Stadium, Miears made sure his two former Antler teammates also appreciated the moment.
“Hey losers, we get to be with the boys again, people we have been playing with for awhile,” Miears reminded them as they entered the ballpark. “This is going to be the last time we get to play with each other.”
Their final game together wasn’t the state championship they had envisioned in February. But Miears, Rhodes and Drake still made the most out of their final time on the diamond together, helping Team Liberty earn a 12-7 win over Team Freedom.
“It was good to get to have that sense of closure, and just to play with them one last time,” Miears said.
During the win, all three demonstrated why they were standouts at Tivy. In the first inning, Miears laced a double to right centerfield. In the next at-bat, Rhodes scored Miears by squeezing a single past the second baseman. Rhodes also turned an impressive double play during his appearance on the mound, snagging a liner and immediately hurling the ball to his second baseman to pick off the runner.
Drake drew a walk and stole a base. He also pitched in the seventh inning. He gave up five runs after his defense committed several errors.
Those errors were symptoms of rustiness. It was obvious that the players in Thursday’s game had not competed since March. Outfielders dropped routine pop-ups, infielders took poor angles to grounders and batters struggled with their timing at the plate.
“At the plate, I had a hard time seeing,” Rhodes said. “I haven’t seen live pitching since the last Tivy game. It’s been awhile. I’ve just been hitting against machines.”
But Rhodes’ camaraderie with his teammates remained as strong as ever. They exchanged smiles and jokes in the dugout in between innings. After the game, they posed for photos and mingled with friends and family who had attended the all-star game.
They will establish friendships and create new memories with their teammates in college, but they also know they are going to miss each other. After they had finished visiting with friends, they exited Nelson Wolff Stadium together, thankful for one last opportunity to play together.
“They definitely made baseball a lot more fun,” Rhodes said. “Being around (Drake and Miears), you get to make jokes, play and relax. It’s really nice they were my teammates.”
