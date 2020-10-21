OLH BATTLES HARD AGAINST CASTLE HILLS
Our Lady of the Hills College Prep Volleyball team lost against Castle Hills in San Antonio 25-19, 20-25, 14-25 and 14-25.
Despite the loss in four sets, Lucy Fritz had 16 kills and 15 digs to pace OLH.
Catherine Westfall had 13 kills and 20 assists. Gracie Morris had two kills and a block.
OLH Head Coach Alison Sheriff said, “Definitely tough being off for two weeks and only having 1 practice the day before.”
OLH will play Keystone on Thursday at 5 p.m. at home and will face Castle Hills again Saturday at 11 a.m. at home.
