A Massachusetts man was jailed on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine following a traffic stop.
About 9 p.m. Nov 27 a KPD officer conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Sidney Baker Street, according to Sgt. Chuck Bocock, KPD spokesman.
"The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was asked if he had anything illegal in his possession," Bocock said in an email. "The male produced a pipe that had a white residue. The driver admitted to smoking crack cocaine in the pipe."
The officer conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle and found a white powdery substance and an off white rock like substance, both of which were subject to chemical analysis yielding a presumptive positive result, according to Bocock.
The officer recommended the driver be charged with manufacturing or delivering 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 1. He was in the county jail as of Dec. 1 on a $35,000 bond, according to jail records.
According to jail records, the man is Khuong Nguyen, of Taunton, Massachusetts, born in 1982.
