The Tivy Antlers lost a tough district match against Boerne Champion, 5-1, Tuesday night.
Manny Hernandez scored the only goal for the Antlers, with an assist from Kiki Segura.
Joshua Shantz had another awesome night at goalkeeper with a total of nine saves for Tivy.
Tivy has to turn around and face Dripping Springs on Senior Night, Wednesday, Mar. 17 with the game set to begin at 6:15 p.m.
