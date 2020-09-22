A Pflugerville man was jailed in Kerrville on suspicion of two felony-level drug offenses.
A KPD officer arrested Nathaniel Kesean Jaali Morrison on Sept. 18 and accused him of possessing from 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana and less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 2, which includes dozens of drugs such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT, and forms of THC.
Morrison was released on Sept. 18 after promising to pay $10,000 if he doesn’t appear in court, according to jail records. It was his first arrest in Kerr County.
