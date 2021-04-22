BOERNE — The Tivy Lady Antlers are searching for a much needed victory, but it didn’t happen Tuesday night. The team competed against Boerne Champion on the road. The Lady Antlers lost, 13-6.
Tivy scored six runs off six hits but committed six errors defensively. Errors have plagued the Lady Antlers throughout the season.
Amelia Balser went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs for the Lady Antlers. She hit a double in the top of the fifth inning and scored off an error a few plays later.
Balser scored again in the top of the seventh. Jordyn Joy hit a double, driving Balser across home plate. Her score cut the lead to 13-6, but it was too late.
Boerne Champion jumped to a 7-0 lead after two innings, and Tivy could not catch up.
Tivy scored two runs in the top of the third, but Champion answered. They scored six more runs in the bottom of the third inning, extending their lead to 13-2.
Despite the loss, Joy was effective at the plate with two RBIs. Gabby Watts added two more to lead the Lady Antlers offensively.
Millie Howerton had a good day on the field. She stole two bases, leading the Lady Antlers in baserunning. Howerton was a pinch runner for Olivia Ortiz.
UP NEXT
Tivy will host Dripping Springs at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23. It will be the final home game for the Lady Antlers. It is also Senior Night.
