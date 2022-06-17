A multi-day operation intended to interdict those soliciting prostitution and attempting sex crimes against minors in Kerr County resulted in the arrests of nine people, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.
"In this operation, investigators communicated with dozens of individuals across the region who were actively seeking prostitutes or offering services, some including arrangements with underage people," reads a Friday KCSO press release.
The nine people were arrested after communicating with officers and attempting to meet what they believed to be women, men, and in some cases minors, for sexual conduct, according to KCSO.
Arrested were:
-Steven Douglas Gold, 65, of San Antonio, on one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor
-James Ryan Nunn, 49, of San Antonio, on one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of Possession of 4-200 grams of methamphetamine
-Marcos Augustine Herrera, 46, of Kerrville, on one count of solicitation of prostitution
-Bennie H Lowderback, 58, of La Vernia, on one count of solicitation of prostitution
-Casey Sean Donovan, 41, of Kerrville, on one count of solicitation of prostitution
-Nicolas Cuellar, 31, of San Antonio, on one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of Possession of 4-200 grams of methamphetamine
-Terry Lynn Draffen, 68, of Fredericksburg, on one count of solicitation of prostitution
-Adam Lee Lehmann Jr., 42, of Kingsland, on one count of solicitation of prostitution
-Christopher Miles Carter, 45, of San Antonio, on one count of solicitation of prostitution.
"Additional charges may be added as this investigation continues," reads the release." As in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Representatives from Mercy Gate provided educational and other resources in support of the operations, in what Leitha described as an “expanded collaboration.”
“It is an honor to partner with law enforcement to assist in these arrests and recoveries," said Karla Solomon, director of outreach and training at Mercy Gate, in the release. "I pray these efforts ensure that our community is safe for our children and families. This should send the message to those who participate in these activities that we will not tolerate the buying or selling of sex in Kerr County. Working with law enforcement, we were able to recover three individuals, two of whom are now receiving services.”
This is at least the third prostitution or solicitation sting operation in Kerr County since Sheriff Larry Leitha took office.
"Once again, our multi-agency team led a successful campaign to fight prostitution and sex trafficking in our community,” Leitha said in the release. “The sex trade is a complex criminal underground, one that touches the drug trade, human smuggling and many other kinds of crime. We will continue our work to intercept those who build and support an industry that victimizes hundreds of thousands every year right here in Texas.”
The sheriff's office made use of its digital forensics unit in the operation.
“Having the Digital Forensic Unit on-hand during the operation allowed investigators to have immediate access to digital evidence without having to wait months for results," he said in the release.
The information and intelligence gathered from this operation will open more avenues of investigation to recover those who are being trafficked, according to the release.
Participating in the undercover operation were officers and assets from the Kerr County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, Special Operations Division and Digital Forensics Unit; Kerrville Police Department; Bexar County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit; Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, DPS Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division; FBI and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
"The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our inter-agency partners at the state and local level, as well as Mercy Gate, for their outstanding contributions," reads the release. "Through their professionalism and
collaboration, this operation was successful. More than a dozen officers participated in this operation, from many fields of law enforcement."
