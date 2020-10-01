The Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission has paved the way for a new restaurant and brewery on Junction Highway.
During their meeting this afternoon, P&Z commissioners voted unanimously to allow alcohol to be served at the location, which is the former site of Fuddrucker's, 1421 Junction Highway. Fuddrucker’s went out of business earlier this year and the property was sold.
The new business will utilize the existing building with restaurant service overlooking Nimitz Lake from an existing deck, according to a city staff report.
In other business, the P&Z unanimously approved:
- Resolutions to allow short-term rental units at 3112 Riverside Drive and at 201 Starkey Street.
- An ordinance to rezone 225.69 acres east of Medina Highway and south of Riverhill Boulevard, next to the Riverhill neighborhood. All but 50 acres was rezoned to allow for estate properties. The 50-acre portion was rezoned to allow for duplexes and town homes. Apartments, however, are not allowed under the rezoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.