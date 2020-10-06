TIVY LOOKS TO RALLY FRIDAY
After suffering a second consecutive defeat by shutout, Tivy coach David Jones said these experiences will only make his team stronger in the end.
“The schedule we are playing will reap benefits when we enter into district play,” Tivy coach David Jones said of his team’s performance. “Overall, the kids are playing very hard. Very positive.”
This is the first season Jones has had a tough time producing offense.
Prior to this season, Tivy has only been shut out three times since 2008.
If his offense can come together, the defense should be capable of making big plays each game.
Tivy forced four turnovers against Dripping Springs and two against Calallen last Friday.
Payton Rice recorded a sack against Calallen last week.
Jack Patterson and Tobin Fletcher added an interception apiece for the Antlers.
Offensively, Tivy will lean heavily on Fisher Middleton at running back and Coleson Abel in the quarterback position.
Tivy hosts 6A Division II Killeen Shoemaker Friday night in Tivy’s home opener.
Shoemaker is 1-0 on the season and defeated San Angelo Central 61-35 on Sept. 24.
Shoemaker is led in rushing by Devin Brown who rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns in their victory over San Angelo Central.
Quarterback Ty Bell passed for 185 yards and his primary target was Monaray Baldwin who had three receiving touchdowns in their win.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Antler Stadium.
“They are very big, very fast and very talented, “ Jones said of Killeen Shoemaker. “Will certainly be a great test for our football team and we are looking forward to the challenge.”
HARPER ROLLING WITH TWO STRAIGHT VICTORIES
The Harper Longhorns started 0-4, but have won two straight heading into this week’s matchup with Mason on the road.
Harper stomped Brackett 34-6 Friday night on the heels of a 33-13 win on the road at Menard the week before.
Harper Coach Chad Zenner mentioned that his team has been “constantly” improving from week to week.
“The time to peak is at the start of District, and I feel like we are close,” Zenner said. “We won our first district game against Brackettville and have won two in a row. I feel like we are well on our way to being a good football team.”
Junior quarterback Braden Strickland has completed 83 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns through six games this season.
Harper is currently tied for first place with Mason in District 14-2A and they will meet the Punchers this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Mason.
Both teams are 2-4 on the season, but undefeated in district play.
Coach Zenner says his kids are “super excited” about this week’s matchup.
“Our kids are looking forward to playing a quality opponent and competing at a high level,” Zenner explained. “I can’t wait to watch our kids get after it.”
OUR LADY OF THE HILLS UNDEFEATED
Our Lady of the Hills is unbeaten at 2-0 after taking out San Antonio St. Gerard 60-13 Friday night.
Kolten Kitchens threw for 122 yards and four touchdowns against St. Gerard.
He connected with four different receivers including Cade Crawley, Luke Martinez, Matthew Cummings and Dalton Herndon.
Martinez was a beast on defense also recording two interceptions including one for a 47-yard touchdown return.
The Hawks have outscored their two opponents by a margin of 122-27.
The Hawks are off until Oct. 23 when they travel to The Christian School at Castle Hills.
INGRAM PREPARES FOR DISTRICT PLAY
Ingram Tom Moore is 5-0 this season.
After a bye week, they face Sonora on the road Friday night at 7 p.m. for their first district game of the season.
The Warriors have been impressive offensively and are led by Tim Leatherman who is a dual threat at quarterback.
At 6’0 and 185 pounds, Leatherman is hard to bring down and provides senior leadership for the team.
Against Manor Tech on Sept. 24, Leatherman threw for 93 yards and rushed for 102 yards to lead the Warriors to an impressive 19-0 victory.
Andrew Burroughs also looked very sharp with 80 yards rushing and 83 yards receiving accounting for all three touchdowns in the Warrior shut out over Manor Tech.
This week’s opponent is Sonora.
Sonora is 1-4 on the season, but have lost three of their four losses by less than eight points.
They are coming off a 44-42 double-overtime win over Eldorado Sept. 25.
Sonora is led by senior quarterback Preston Gonzalez who scored three rushing touchdowns in their overtime thriller.
IMPRESSIVE START FOR COMFORT
Comfort enters district play undefeated with a 6-0 mark.
Comfort raced to an impressive 34-20 win over Hondo Friday night.
Chris Rodriguez torched the Owls with 215 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Jose Herrera had 136 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions from Oscar Falcon.
The Bobcats meet up with Llano Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Llano.
Comfort and Llano are the lone undefeated teams in 3A-1 District 13 and are statistically similar this season.
Both teams have scored over 200 points this season and given up less than 70 points a game.
CENTER POINT LOOKS FOR FIRST WIN
Center Point has had a rough season thus far and will be searching for their first victory Friday night.
The Pirates are 0-4 and fell to traditional powerhouse Mason 48-7 this past weekend.
The Pirates rely on quarterback Logan Burley and the rushing combination of Sammy Bustamante, Alvaro Bustamante and Jake Laque.
Center Point is home this weekend for a district contest against Ozona slated for 7:30 p.m.
