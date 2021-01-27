Dalton Brown had 29 points and knocked down four 3-pointers to lead Harper to a 59-36 win over Center Point Tuesday night.
Braden Strickland drained two 3-pointers recording 12 points to assist the Longhorns.
Quinn Durst, Derek Perkins, Jackson Davis and Zane Schubert rounded out scoring for Harper.
Clay Vincent drilled a 3-pointer in the third quarter for Center Point.
Tyler Kelley knocked down two triples scoring six points for the Pirates.
Logan Burley led all scorers for Center Point with 14 points and went 3-for-9 from behind the arc.
Nick Zuercher scored 12 points and led the Pirates in rebounding with a total of 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.