Jacquelyn “Mickey” McDougall Crenwelge
June 5, 1935 – July 22, 2020
Mrs. Milton M. Crenwelge, nee Jacquelyn “Mickey” J. McDougall, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 22 at the age of 85.
Mickey was born in Harper on June 5, 1935 to Walter and Myrtle Parker McDougall.
The McDougall family owned and operated a family ranch in Kerr County, but also lived in Fredericksburg during the school year, where Mickey and her older sister, Waldean, attended school.
While in middle school, Mickey met Milton Crenwelge, whom she married in 1957.
Milton was working at his father’s full-service gas station and De Soto/Plymouth dealership when he first saw the ultimate love of his life.
Milton recalled Mickey sitting in the front seat of her mother’s 1940 Chrysler New Yorker enjoying an ice cream cone, confessing that he took his time checking the tires so he could look at her a little longer.
The two attended different schools, so they were not familiar with each other at that time.
According to Milton, he never forgot the image of the beautiful young lady he saw on that day. A couple years later, as he was driving to St. Mary’s Catholic School, he noticed Mickey walking. He offered her a ride to school, which Milton says was the beginning of a more than 70-year love affair.
After some time, Milton finally got the courage to ask Mickey on a date. Mickey was excited to go, but experienced a roadblock when her mother first declined permission.
Waldean, known to the family as “Sug,” stepped in on Milton’s behalf and convinced her mother to approve of the date.
Milton arrived to pickup Mickey for their first date on Valentine’s Day, carrying a box of chocolates. He recalls being very nervous. When the door opened, he promptly presented the lovely young lady with his chocolates and said “these are for you.”
Unfortunately, it was her sister who answered the door. Mickey and Milton went on to have a wonderful night, but “Sug” was not relinquishing the chocolates. Milton said it was a small payment for her efforts in convincing their mother to permit the date that night.
Mickey loved music, dance and performing. She was a majorette, drum major and played multiple instruments in the Billie Band.
After graduating from Fredericksburg High School in 1953, Mickey continued her education in the art of dance in the cities Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. She was an accredited member of the National Association of Dance and Affiliated Artists of America.
She taught ballet, tap, jazz, and ballroom dancing in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Llano and Mason, eventually opening Mickey’s School of Dance in downtown Fredericksburg. For almost 20 years, she taught the Hermann Sons dance classes in Fredericksburg, sponsored by the Hermann Son’s Lodge out of San Antonio.
As part of each class, Mickey choreographed dance routines and designed costumes for annual recitals.
While fulfilling duties as wife and mother of two sons, Tim and Jon, Mickey continued to operate her dance instructing for 28 years.
During that time, Mickey was the dance instructor for the famous Easter Fires Pageant, working with younger children, who portrayed the Hill Country Bluebonnets, and the high school students, who portrayed the other beautiful wild flowers of the local country side.
She organized and conducted an area baton twirling competition for the Gillespie County Fair Association as part of its nighttime show at the fair.
Mickey trained contestants for competing in the “Miss Rural Electrification” competition. One of her students won state and another went on to win the national title in California.
She was involved in the festivities which brought Chancelor Conrad Adenhauer, of Germany, to Fredericksburg to be honored by President Lyndon Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird.
Mickey was a charter member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Hill Country Memorial Hospital, which helped raise funds for its opening in 1971. She was a member of the Jaycee’s Women’s Club and the Fredericksburg Music Study Club, serving both as its secretary and president.
She was a member of the Gillespie County Historical Society and served on its board. She was involved in several of its functions, including Founder’s Day, Christmas Tour of Homes and Stars of Texas Luncheons.
In earlier days, long before tourism was what it is today, she served as a tour guide and docent when the society hosted the Garden Clubs from Dallas, Houston and San Antonio arriving in chartered buses to view the historical homes in Fredericksburg.
Active in helping plan Fredericksburg’s 125th Anniversary celebration, Mickey was the folk dance director in the live pageant and taught 15 couples two dance routines, one called the “Spirit of the Town”, a Virginia Reel and the other was a courtly dance depicting the days of the 1890’s inside the Nimitz Hotel Ballroom.
Mickey’s love for the Fredericksburg Community ran deep. She supported preservation of its history, beautification efforts and support for local youth.
She served for 33 years on the Board of the Market Square Redevelopment Commission since its inception in 1986, co-chairing the History Walk Committee, raising funds for the landscaping and beautification of the area behind the Vereins Kirche. She also worked with the Fredericksburg Food and Wine Fest’s patron’s party luncheon for 15 years.
Mickey was a member of the Hill Country and State Cattle Women’s Association and the Women’s Auxiliary of Sheep and Goat Raisers Association.
Mickey’s sense of civic pride and duty were strong, but her devotion to family was unparalleled, taking her place proudly as the matriarch of her family.
In the days following her passing, Mickey has been consistently described as a “true lady,” “having style and grace,” and “role model.”
Mickey believed that people must convey honor, respect, dignity, loyalty and grace. These are characteristics she instilled in her sons and grandchildren.
Together with Milton, Mickey was a “behind the scenes” driving force behind the success of the Crenwelge Automotive Group of dealerships in Fredericksburg and Kerrville.
It was not uncommon to find Mickey picking flowers for centerpieces to be used at the dealership for marketing events or inviting dance students to ride in parades in a Crenwelge vehicle.
Her contributions to her community and influence in her family will be her legacy, one of love, grace and character.
Mickey is survived by her husband, Milton Crenwelge; two sons, Tim and Jon Crenwelge; three grandchildren, Katherine Crenwelge, Jaquelyn N. Crenwelge and Aaron Crenwelge, all of Fredericksburg; Sister, Waldean “Sug” Groff, and husband Jack, of Kerrville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Clarence McDougall, John McDougall and Reginald McDougall.
A private Mass of Resurrection for Mickey Crenwelge was held in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, officiated by Bishop Michael Boulette and Father John Nolan, with entombment following in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Pallbearers included Marvin Crenwelge, Keith Stehling, Kent Stehling, Fred Groff, Mike McDougall and John B. McDougall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in her memory to the Fredericksburg Market Square Redevelopment Commission, Hill Country Memorial Hospital Foundation, Harper V.F.D., Harper Library or the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements were the under the direction of Schaetter Funeral Home – Fredericksburg.
