Visiting Ballinger jumped out to a 27-0 first quarter lead Friday night and never looked back in a 47-6 rout of host Ingram Tom Moore.
The loss was Ingram’s third consecutive after a 5-0 start, but more significantly, it dropped the Warriors to 0-3 in district play.
Ballinger’s big defensive front put constant pressure on the Warriors all night, and when Ingram had opportunities in the red zone to score, they were met with stiff resistance.
The Warriors had two drives stall inside the Ballinger 20-yard line, including one at the 1-yard line.
In turn, Ballinger took the ball and made a 97-yard drive that consumed six minutes and was capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Vaughn to Gavin Martinez. After an extra point, the Bearcats held a 40-6 lead over the Warriors, who were playing in front of a homecoming crowd.
Ballinger came into Friday’s game with a 7-1 record, but now the Bearcats are in a good position to win the district title with remaining games against Bangs and
Sonora.
The Bearcats defense has allowed just 18 points in its last three games.
Ingram’s final two games are at Brady, which forfeited a game already this season, and then coming home to host Grape Creek in the season finale.
Trailing 27-0, Ingram got on the board with a pass from quarterback Tim Leatherman to Andrew Burroughs on a 10-yard passing play with 11:14 left in the second quarter.
After that, it was all Ballinger. The Bearcats scored on their next possession to boost the score to 33-6 — a lead they held at halftime.
At one point, Ballinger’s defense limited the Warriors to eight plays where they were stopped for a no gain or negative yards.
