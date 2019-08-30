Key moments for Dripping Springs: The Tigers struck first, with Tigers’ quarterback Preston Alford powering into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown.
Key Moments for Tivy: With Dripping Springs marching into the red zone and threatening to seize a 14-0 lead, Tivy’s defense stood strong. Senior defensive tackle Dominic Jefferson sacked Tigers’ quarterback Zach Tjelmeland on 3rd and 9, forcing the Tigers to attempt a long field. Their 44-yard attempt hooked right, keeping the score a one-possession game. Jefferson’s sack could turn out to be a game-changing play.
Key Tivy stats: The Antlers defensive line has been a bright spot, registering three sacks in the first 24 mintues.
Toye’s observation: Well, that was an ugly first half. The good news for the Antlers is they are still within striking distance, and their coaches have 20 minutes to make adjustments at halftime. At the moment, Tivy’s defense is keeping the Antlers in the ball game. The Antlers have struggled against the Tigers’ defensive line, mustering only 27 yards and 1.4 yards per play in the first half. The silver lining for the Antlers? Their defense has only permitted 127 yards, giving the offense a chance to rebound for a strong second half.
