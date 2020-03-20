Cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 7:49 pm
Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus.
Seventy-four Dallas County residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the county's website.
