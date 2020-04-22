Taylor Bergmann has deep love for Jack and Pamela Crenshaw.
The easy way to describe them is they’re family friends to Bergmann, but they are much more.
“They are like grandparents,” Bergmann said.
So, when the Crenshaws lost their Ingram home on Sunday in a catastrophic fire on Sunday afternoon, Bergmann was one of many who stepped up and wanted to help support the couple, who are longtime residents of Ingram.
Bergmann has organized a Facebook fundraising page with the hope of raising $20,000 for the couple. The Ingram Independent School District and the Ingram Volunteer Fire Department are also stepping up to help the couple. Jack is a longtime teacher in the school district.
“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone in the world,” Jack Crenshaw said during a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon.
The couple was away at the home of friends when the fire started. The couple has been told by fire investigators it may have started in the kitchen, but no matter where it started the fire quickly engulfed the home, which the Crenshaws have lived in since 2005. Situated on the northeast side of Old Ingram Loop, the fire required the resources of the Ingram Volunteer Fire Department, Hunt Volunteer Fire Department, Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Kerrville Fire Department to bring it under control during a day that featured gusty winds.
The home was a total loss and the Crenshaw’s haven’t been able to return to the home, because fire investigators are still sifting through the gutted property.
Since Sunday, the Crenshaws have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.
“We are so blessed,” Crenshaw said. “The community has really been unbelievable.”
Ingram schools, where Jack has taught for 24 years, is organizing meals to be delivered, and clothes to be provided. Bergmann’s grandparents have provided a motor home for the Crenshaws to stay in while they figure out what’s next.
In the end, the Crenshaws are hoping to be right back where they’ve been so supported — Ingram.
“We’re hoping to rebuild real soon,” Jack Crenshaw said.
