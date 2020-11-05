Temperatures remain mild overnight with areas of fog and low clouds possible after midnight.
Overnight lows initially drop into the lower and middle 50's with temperatures possibly warming into the lower 60's if low clouds develop.
Winds remain out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
There are a couple of models that break out a 10 to 20 percent chance of light drizzle by daybreak.
Humidity values increase to near 100 percent Friday morning.
HUMID FRIDAY ON TAP
Low clouds, patchy fog and drizzle are possible Friday morning.
Skies eventually become partly cloudy according to most of the computer models out there.
As a sidenote, there are two models that keep us in the middle to upper 60's due to pesky low clouds hanging around most of the day.
Most reliable models top us out around 75 degrees and it could be even warmer if more sunshine is realized during the afternoon hours.
Minimum humidity values drop to between 50 and 55 percent Friday afternoon.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph during the day.
COLD FRONT - RAINFALL FORECAST
Models are not showing a significant cold front in our forecast right now.
There will be a Pacific frontal boundary moving through the area Tuesday, but this front will only serve to bring a slim chance of showers and a slight drop in temperatures, especially at night.
No major rain opportunities exist in our forecast at the moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.