Israel Tucker ran for two touchdowns, leading Louisiana Tech to a 21-17 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.
Tucker had a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and bulled into the end zone from the 1 that stretched the Bulldogs' lead to 21-10 with about 12 minutes remaining. On the ensuing kickoff, Duron Lowe ran untouched 100 yards into the end zone for UTEP (3-2, 0-1 Conference USA).
The Miners forced a punt on fourth-and-8 with about six minutes left, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave the ball back to the Bulldogs, who then ran the clock down to 32 seconds. UTEP fumbled the ball on its own 14-yard line three plays later.
Justin Henderson had a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Louisiana Tech (3-1, 2-0), which finished with just 210 yards of offense.
Devaughn Cooper made an underhanded catch in the end zone on a 33-yard toss from Gavin Hardison late in the second quarter. It was Cooper's first career touchdown for the Miners, who had 12 penalties for 128 yards.
