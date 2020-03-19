As cancellation after cancellation occurs due to the new coronavirus pandemic, summer camps around the area are so far planning to remain open, but that might change.
For the all-girls camp Heart O’ the Hills, much of the staff is international, and granting international visas for work is on halt until at least early May, said camp director and owner Jane Ragsdale.
“That makes us nervous because it puts us pretty close to camp,” Ragsdale said. “Typically, our staff will arrive in the middle of May for training courses. ... We are anxious to follow that and find out if that’s going to be an issue for us.”
Roughly 10-15% of the counsellor staff and all of the kitchen staff comes from outside of the U.S., Ragsdale said.
Right now, the camp plans to stay open, but Ragsdale said there will be discussion this weekend to see if they should close.
“Camps have faced diseases and things like that in the past,” Ragsdale said. “Because of those things, we have in place some fairly stringent practices of screening campers and staff upon their arrival, and camps are required to have a health professional on the premises.”
Other camps are proceeding cautiously, such as all-boys Camp La Junta, led by executive director Blake Smith. La Junta doesn’t start operations until June.
“We are thinking about it, but it’s too early with information changing on a day-to-day basis that we don’t have anything formalized,” Smith said. “We’re watching constantly what’s going out there as far as disease control and attendance.”
Texas Lions Camp, a camp for children with disabilities and special needs, is also still on target, according to the website.
“Please rest assured that the administrators of TLC are closely monitoring this very fluid health crisis with the safety of all involved being our number one priority,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Mabry. “There will be no quick decisions made regarding summer camp 2020, but I promise candid and fluid communications to keep you in the know.”
As for Tecaboca, a local Catholic boys camp, the camp remains open and is taking extra precautions, such as extra sanitation, said Kay Tally-Foos, executive director.
“We don’t know that we will be having guests because the Catholic Diocese has shut down most of the gatherings, so we’re waiting to see how many guests we will have,” Tally-Foos said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests not having gatherings of 10 people or more.
