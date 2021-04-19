Athletes from all across the Hill Country, participated in the 5th Annual Chicken Express Basketball All-Star Classic, in Fredericksburg, Saturday.
18 school districts sent athletes to the All-Star Classic, including Caleb Hebert-Dwyer of Kerrville Tivy and Jose Herrera of Comfort.
Athletes from Kerrville Tivy, Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Heritage, Boerne, Boerne Champion, Llano, Liberty Hill, Burnet, Lockhart, Mason, Dripping Springs, New Braunfels, Bandera, New Braunfels Canyon, San Marcos, Johnson City, Blanco and Comfort, participated in the classic.
The event tipped off at 1 p.m. in the Fredericksburg High School Gym, with the Girl’s All-Star Classic.
The teams were divided equally, consisting of the Red Team, representing the South, and the Gold Team, representing the North.
GIRLS GOLD TEAM 64, GIRLS RED TEAM 56
Audrey Spurgin, 6’1, Forward, of Fredericksburg, led all scorers, ripping off 30 points to lead the Gold Team to a 64-56 win over the Red Team.
The first quarter went back and forth, with the Gold Team leading 18-17, after the first period.
Allie Guice, of Mason, scored the first bucket of the game, giving the Gold team a 2-0 lead.
Brittley Bowers, of Fredericksburg, dropped a 3-pointer with a little under six minutes left in the first quarter, extending the Gold’s lead to 15-9.
Spurgin had a total of six points in the first quarter.
Makenna Gilmore, of Burnet, and Lilee McGinnis, of Dripping Springs, added two points apiece.
Mandy Garcia, of Lockhart, accounted for one free throw for the Gold Team.
Kailee Mulkey, of New Braunfels, hit a 3-point bucket, halfway through the first quarter, scoring five of her 10 points, in the opening quarter.
Breanna Stimmell, of Bandera, knocked down a triple late in the first quarter, keeping the Red Team in the game.
Stimmell drained another shot from downtown late in the second period, with a chance to score a rare 4-point play, after getting fouled.
Stimmell missed the free throw.
Gilmore hit a 3-point shot for the Gold Team with seven minutes left in the half, helping the Gold Team build a 36-32 lead at the half.
Mulkey hit her second three of the game with two minutes left in the third quarter, with the Red Team still trailing, 44-43.
Alanis Colon Perez, of New Braunfels, hit another 3-point bucket as time was expiring in the third quarter, giving her Red Team a 48-44 lead.
The Gold Team took over halfway through the fourth period.
The Red Team was on top 54-50, with six minutes remaining in the game.
Fueled by a 3-point shot from Garcia, the Gold Team went on a 14-2 run, closing out the Red Team, holding them scoreless for the final five minutes of the contest.
BOYS 3-POINT CONTEST
Two members of each team participated in the Boys’ 3-point contest at halftime during the Girls’ game.
Ben Phillip, of Boerne High School, went 6-for-12, earning a $500 scholarship for winning the contest.
Sebastian Serrano, of New Braunfels Canyon, took second place, shooting 4-for-12.
BOYS GOLD TEAM 112, BOYS RED TEAM 111
In a highly entertaining matchup of boys’ All-Star competitors, the Gold Team defeated the Red Team, 112-111.
The first quarter was a low-scoring affair, with the Gold Team taking a 25-24 lead, after one quarter.
The Red Team featured Kerrville Tivy standout forward, Caleb Hebert-Dwyer, and Comfort’s 5-10” speedy guard.
With a towering height of 6-5”, Hebert-Dwyer dropped two 3-pointers in a row at the end of the first period.
Hebert-Dwyer scored seven points in the first quarter.
Isaiah Cruz and Joaquin Gonzalez, both from Boerne High School, dropped a 3-pointer apiece, early in the first period.
The fans in the stands were treated to a show when Boerne Champion’s Mike Tidwell, drained a triple, shortly before the quarter expired.
The Gold Team exploded for a 11-0 run in the second quarter, building a 55-43 lead over the Red Team, at the half.
Jose Herrera, of Comfort, scored his first bucket of the game, opening the second quarter of play.
Hebert-Dwyer hit his third 3-pointer of the game, with two minutes left in the first half.
Cruz accounted for another Red Team triple, with five minutes left in the period.
Four different members of the Gold Team, scored a 3-pointer in the second quarter.
Aiden Bailey, of Dripping Springs, Kadin Knight, of Liberty Hill, Tristan Schlinke, of Blanco, and Jack Mayfield, of Mason, accounted for shots from downtown.
The third quarter featured back-to-back slam dunks by Boerne Champion’s Mike Tidwell.
Despite trailing by 20 points, the slam dunks helped fuel a huge comeback attempt for the Red Team.
Phillip nailed a triple for the Red Team with a minute left in the quarter.
Giovani Roque, of Lockhart and Schlinke and Knight, hit triples for the Gold Team.
The Red Team was trailing 87-71 early in the fourth quarter.
Cruz scored back-to-back 3-pointers, cutting the lead to 87-79.
Blake Jenkins, of Johnson City, hit a three for the Gold Team, giving them a 90-79 advantage.
Boerne Champion’s combo of Reid Higgins and Tidwell, gave the Red Team a 95-94 lead at the six-minute mark of the fourth period.
Jackson Reid, of New Braunfels High School, drilled a triple for the Red Team, extending their lead to 100-96.
Stray Roy, of Burnet, answered the challenge, draining his own 3-point basket, giving the Gold a 101-100 lead.
A barrage of 3-pointers from the Gold Team, earned the team a 112-111 win.
Joshua Hoermann, of Fredericksburg Heritage, Mayfield and Roy, accounted for the remaining three’s for the Gold Team.
Mike Tidwell was the MVP for the Red Team.
GIRLS 3-POINT CONTEST
Kayla Presley, of San Marcos, won the Girls’ 3-point contest, going 6-for-12, earning a $500 scholarship.
Jessica Davila, of Boerne High School, came in second place, shooting 5-for-12.
HEBERT-DWYER SHINES
Hebert-Dwyer represented Tivy High School well.
Hebert-Dwyer scored 16 points for the Red Team, including three 3-pointers.
Hebert-Dwyer commented that it was a little weird playing on the same team with players from district enemies.
“It was strange, but fun, playing with people you usually play against,” Hebert-Dwyer said. “It was a really fun game.”
Tivy coach Joe Davis watched his senior ballplayer, from the stands.
“This was an exciting day for Caleb,” Davis said. “He represented Tivy well. It was awesome to watch him display his shooting skills amongst the best in the Hill Country.”
Caleb’s mother, Monique Smith, was very proud of her son.
“We are very proud of him,” Smith said. “When Caleb’s on the court, he is his happiest. As parents, watching him earn a spot out there today, doing what he loves most, brought us so much joy.”
JOSE HERRERA’S QUICKNESS ON THE COURT
Herrera’s quickness resulted in a couple of steals, for the Red Team.
Herrera, of Comfort, scored five points in the contest.
Oscar Falcon, Herrera’s teammate, was also scheduled to play, but pulled a hamstring, and was unable to play.
“It felt good to play out there today,” Herrera said. “My favorite play was scoring a bucket and one. I’m just really glad I was selected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.