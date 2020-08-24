The Kerr County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to buy two buildings and a parking lot in downtown Kerrville.
The court agreed to pay:
- $460,000 for a 3,676-square-foot building owned by Esquina Limited Partnership at 600 Earl Garrett St. that used to be a church sanctuary for the Church of Christ. This building is to be used to house the county tax office, which will be move from the courthouse to make way for a newly state-mandated jury room and to provide new drive thru services.
- $790,000 for a parking lot at 424 Earl Garrett Street owned by Esquina Limited Partnership and a 10,000 square-foot office building at 550 Earl Garrett Street owned by Michael Snider Counseling, the latter of which used to be a Sunday school building. The county agreed to pay as much as $250,000 to make improvements to the office building in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The first floor would be used for various county offices after the building's current tenants' leases expire next summer. The second floor would be used to house a five-county public defender's office that's expected to save the county more than $310,000 in the first year of operation.
Commissioners also voted unanimously to pay for the properties by the future issuance of short-term, limited tax refunding bonds at an anticipated interest rate of 1.25%. The county's bond advisor, RBC Capital Markets, will present more details on the bond sales at a future meeting.
A Loopnet.com listing claims the old sanctuary building at 600 Earl Garret St. is 3,500 square feet, but according to Kelly and the appraisal district, it's actually 3,676 square feet. Another Loopnet.com listing claims the office building at 550 Earl Garrett St. is 13,760 square feet, but according to the county and appraisal district, it's 10,000 square feet.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly indicated officials are contemplating the sale of county properties for $900,000 to $1 million. He didn't identify the properties but indicated more information would be made available at a future date.
