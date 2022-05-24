With half of precincts reporting in, Rich Paces had 57.26% of votes to Sonya Hooten's 42.74% in the race for the Republican Party's nomination for Precinct 2 county commissioner, according to unofficial figures released Tuesday evening by the Kerr County Elections Office.
In other GOP runoff races, Pete Flores was leading Raul Reyes with 55.37% of the local vote for Senate District 24; Wayne Christian was leading Sarah Stogner with 67.53% of local votes for railroad commissioner; Dawn Buckingham was leading Tim Westley with 76.35% of local votes for land commissioner; and Ken Paxton was leading George P. Bush with 71.66% of local votes with half of precincts reporting in.
Claudia Zapata led Ricardo Villarreal in unofficial runoff figures, with 58.84% of local votes in the Democratic Party runoff for U.S. House District 21, with half of precincts reporting in.
For local, unofficial results in other Democratic Primary runoff races, click here.
For local, unofficial results in other Republican Primary runoff races, click here.
The elections office is expected to release further figures as the evening progresses.
In regional and statewide runoffs, not all polling polling locations had provided figures as of 8:35 p.m., according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office.
