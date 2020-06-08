Joe Davis will be the first to tell you that he loves Kerrville, Tivy High School and basketball.
After all, basketball brought Davis here in 2002 when he enrolled at Schreiner University and played for the Mountaineers. His heart has always been here, but now he’s taking on his biggest role yet here in the community — head boys basketball coach at Tivy High School.
“It’s truly a blessing and an honor to be named the head basketball coach,” Davis said Monday during Tivy’s strength and conditioning camp. “I want to continue the tradition of excellence that we already have here. I feel like a part of it and I want to continue to have the success that we have had here.”
On Friday, Athletic Director David Jones made the call to Davis that he would succeed longtime coach Brian Young, who retired after 25 years at the helm of the Antlers’ boys program.
It’s a somewhat incredible fact, because it’s hard to believe that Davis has lived anywhere except Kerrville. Ever since he arrived in the Hill Country, he’s become a beloved figure in the community. He started as a student coach for Young, and quickly became Tivy’s top assistant.
“I was blessed to get hired from the district after graduation,” Davis said. “It was pretty awesome.”
He received another awesome opportunity in 2010, when he left Tivy for his first head coaching job at Van Vleck — a class 3A program. He was successful there; the Leopards never missed the playoffs during his three-year tenure.
However, his heart was in Kerrville. In 2014, he came back to Tivy to rejoin Young’s staff. He also had a teaching job at Peterson Middle School, where he teaches health.
His wife Liberty Davis also attended Schriener, playing basketball and softball. The couple wanted to raise their three children in Kerrville, chiefly because Kerrville is home. Joe Davis said he loves Tivy, his coaching colleagues and his players. It’s a mutual feeling.
“He pours his heart and soul into the game and into the program,” former Tivy basketball player Will Johnston said. “It’s evident at all times that he is doing what he loves. And he does it well. … Everyone just has a whole lot of respect for him, on and off the court.
“He has done a lot of stuff beyond what has been required as his job occupation as an assistant,” added former Tivy center Mason Roberts, who currently plays at Trinity University. “He goes the extra mile in everything he does. You know you are going to get 110% out of him.”
Davis said he is going to invest his heart and soul into Antler basketball.
“We are going to continue to love kids … and we are going to demand that they work hard,” Davis said.
Those two principles have guided Davis during his coaching career. Throughout his Tivy tenure, he and fellow assistant coach Ray Fierro arrived at the High School every morning before dawn to watch film, trying to identify ways to help his players improve. He and Fierro spent their traveling across Texas to scout opponents.
But despite his busy schedule, Davis still found the time to cultivate relationships with his players. Roberts credits Davis for helping him reach his potential at Tivy. The former didn’t receive much playing time during his sophomore season, but Davis continually pushed him to work hard that following offseason. More importantly, he convinced Roberts that he could excel on the court. Roberts earned second-team, all-district honors his junior season and was the District 26-5A Offensive MVP his senior year.
Davis continued to remain in contact with Roberts after the latter graduated, checking to see how he was doing at Trinity.
“Before I ever had self-confidence in myself, he was there for me the whole way,” Roberts said. “He just motivates people to do better and gets the best out of them. He’s really good at pushing you to limits that you couldn’t fathom that you had within yourself.”
Davis is trying to do the same for Tivy’s current group of players. After Monday’s workout had finished, he told his players they had the chance to be special; they just had to keep working hard every day.
“He’s a great coach, but a better man,” Johnston said. “The future is definitely in good hands with coach Davis at the reins.”
