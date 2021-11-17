Warm weather lovers will experience one more day of warmth and humidity. A strong cold front tracks across the Hill Country late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.
The cold front will bring a low chance of rain across the region late in the day. Colder temperatures follow along with gusty north winds.
MORNING LOW CLOUDS AND FOG
Morning low clouds and patchy dense fog will be possible Wednesday morning. Skies become partly cloudy during the day with highs in the upper 70's to near 80 degrees.
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph ahead of the cold front. Winds may shift to the north before sunset.
A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm accompanies the cold front.
BREEZY AND COLDER WEDNESDAY NIGHT
It turns breezy and colder with north winds and low temperatures in the 40's overnight.
North winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible behind the cold front.
MUCH COOLER THURSDAY
It will be breezy and much cooler Thursday. High temperatures remain in the upper 50's to lower 60's.
North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph during the day, tapering off in the afternoon.
LOW RAIN CHANCE THE NEXT SEVEN DAYS
Despite occasional light showers Wednesday evening and early next week, rain chances look low when it comes to measurable precipitation over the course of the next seven days. The further west you go, the drier it will be.
