The Hill Country remains dry through Sunday with relatively low humidity values in place throughout the weekend.
Moisture surges across the region late Sunday night into Monday. This brings low clouds and an increasing opportunity for showers and thunderstorms during the week ahead.
FAIR AND COOL FRIDAY NIGHT
Fair skies and cool temperatures are expected after sunset with lows in the middler 50's. Temperatures should range from 51 to 56 degrees for an overnight low with light southeast winds in the forecast.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARM SATURDAY
High pressure keeps humidity values comfortable Saturday. After a cool start to the day, high temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80’s Saturday afternoon.
Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph during the day. Elevated fire dangers are expected Saturday afternoon due to dry weather conditions and occasionally gusty winds.
FAIR AND COOL SATURDAY NIGHT
Light and variable winds are expected Saturday night with a few clouds moving in overnight. Low temperatures range from 51 to 56 degrees for most locations. Elevation will impact low temperatures along with potential clouds.
HEAT RETURNS SUNDAY
Sunshine returns with a few high clouds possible throughout the day. High temperatures quickly climb into the upper 80’s with winds out of the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Elevated fire dangers continue Sunday afternoon due to the combination of dry weather conditions, gusty winds and very warm afternoon temperatures.
WARMER SUNDAY NIGHT
It becomes humid with low clouds developing Sunday night through Monday morning.
Low temperatures hold in the lower 60’s.
RAIN CHANCES DURING THE WEEK AHEAD
Isolated showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon, but the best chance of rain arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday.
An upper level disturbance could bring scattered showers and storms across the region with locally heavy rainfall possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain chances could linger throughout the work week into Thursday and Friday.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.