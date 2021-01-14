Our Lady of the Hills rebounded for a 7-1 victory over San Antonio Castle Hills Thursday evening.
Under clear skies with gusty winds and cold temperatures, the Hawks put together a solid team effort to pull of the victory.
Stephen Grocki scored three goals and had one assist with four shots on goal for the Hawks.
Chase Bailey scored two goals and recorded two shots on goal.
Matt Cummings scored one goal, and three shots on goal with one assist on the night.
Davis Clifton had one goal and one shot on goal.
Stefano Sirianni was held scoreless Thursday night, but had one assist and two shots on goal.
Chris Angel and Danek Garcia tallied one assist apiece.
Edgar Rodelo and Faviel Rodelo had one shot on goal for OLH.
Defensively, Diego Garcia registered four saves and Hayden Juenke added two saves for the Hawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.