A strong polar front will dive across the Hill Country early Monday.
This boundary will bring much colder weather conditions across the entire Hill Country.
Ahead of the front, it remains warm and humid with overnight lows in the 65 to 70 degree range.
During the day Monday, temperatures will drop drastically as a cold front tracks across the region.
Initially, temperatures may warm into the 60's and 70's, but will likely fall into the 40's and 50's once the front arrives.
Winds will switch to the north and it will become much colder.
A couple of showers and storms are also possible.
I'm not expecting any severe weather.
Rain chances increase late Monday and Tuesday with cold daytime highs in the 40's Tuesday.
