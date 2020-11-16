The Tivy Antlers battled the Boerne Champion Chargers in a play-in volleyball match Monday night in Fredericksburg.
Tivy was hoping to avenge a loss to Champion last Monday, but the Antlers were swept 3-0 at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Gymnasium.
Tivy lost to Champion in three sets 25-11, 25-17 and 25-18.
The gymnasium was filled with fans from both schools creating a raucous environment which is what can be expected in a rivalry match like this.
In the first set, Tivy and Champion battled to 12-10 lead for the Champion Chargers.
After a tight start to the match, Boerne exploded for a 13-1 run to finish off the Antlers 25-11 led by strong serving from Natalia Schluter of the Chargers.
The second set started out much like the first set.
Tivy and Champion battled hard and fought for each point.
Tivy led 12-8 halfway through the match, but Champion went on a run once again.
Champion went on a 12-2 run to take a commanding 20-14 lead.
Ally Scheidle played strong and cut the gap to 20-16, but Champion finished strong going on a 5-1 run to put Tivy away 25-17.
The third set again started out with good volleys and the Antlers took a 7-4 lead early in the set.
After leading 12-10, the Antlers gave up another run by the Chargers.
Champion stormed to a 10-2 run forcing the Antlers into a corner trailing 20-14.
Champion smelled victory and put the Antlers away 25-18 to win the match 3-0.
Tivy’s season came to an end, but they played with ferocious energy.
Each set started with back and forth scoring, but the Antlers would eventually wear out allowing Champion to control the tempo throughout.
Ally Scheidle had 9 kills and 12 digs for the Antlers.
She also recorded a block during the game.
Keirson Jalowy led the team in digs with 13.
Coach Stephanie Coates said, “Our kids played hard, but we didn’t win the serving.”
“You have to play with more poise than we did tonight,” Coates added. “We will keep working hard in the offseason because we don’t want to do the same thing next season.”
Coach Coates said her JV and Freshman teams fared well this season and she looks forward to watching them develop next year.
