Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that the state is well prepared to handle a surge of coronavirus cases in the wake of a surge of new cases and hospitalizations, but the governor also stressed that people need to take precautions to protect themselves.
Texas saw another record day on Tuesday with 2,622 new cases and 2,518 people hospitalized, but Abbott made it clear the state can handle the new cases. However, he was also adamant that the virus is still a threat.
“COVID-19 is not magically going to go away in Texas,” Abbott told reporters during a press briefing on the recent uptick of cases.
Since Memorial Day weekend, Texas has had more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19, but he stopped short requiring people to wear masks. Abbott, instead, urged people to maintain social distance and stay home if possible.
One business that Abbott took slight aim at were bars and restaurants that were not following protocols when it came to social distancing. On Monday, the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission warned bars and restaurants to follow the governor’s orders, or face suspension of their licenses.
"It is essential that bars and restaurants follow the public safety checklist developed by the Governor's Strike Force to Open Texas," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. "There is nothing more important than the health and safety of Texans as we reopen, and there are consequences for businesses that do not follow the rules. TABC is working with local municipalities across the state to enforce the executive orders."
That was emphasized by the increased number of those under the age of 30 coming down with the disease, and Abbott blamed it on a lack of social distancing, especially in bars.
Abbott said the state is well prepared to handle the surge of COVID-19 cases, but both physicians sitting with him — Drs. John Hellerstedt and John Zerwas — were explicit in their caution to Texans.
“A Majority of Texans still don’t have (the virus), Hellerstedt said. We need to maintain great discipline. We must do this for Texas to be successful. Don’t give up the fight.”
Zerwas provided a regional breakdown of how the virus has impacted hospital capacity across the state, and the San Antonio region, which includes Kerr County and other Hill Country counties, has capacity to handle a surge of new cases.
