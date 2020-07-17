James Frederick May Sr.
February 1947 - July 2020
Our family is deeply saddened to share the unexpected passing of James Frederick Sr. on July 10th, 2020 in Colorado. He was known as Jim or Jimbo and was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, brother-in-law, and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Fern May as well as his wife’s parents Douglas and Dorothy Hamilton. He is survived by his adored wife of 53 years, Pamela Hamilton May, having been together since they were both 15. He is also survived by his son James F May, Jr. (Jamie), his daughter-in-law Debbie Kerley May, his beautiful granddaughters Hannah and Emily May, his second son Corey David May and his new wife Nicole Vanderhurst May, his older brother Robert May, Sr. and his wife Peggy May as well as his younger sister Debbie May Thomas. There are countless other family members he loved who will mourn his loss. He was surrounded by his wife, sons, and other family and friends at the time he left us. He was happy.
Jim was born on February 9, 1947 in East St Louis, IL. His family relocated to Fort Worth, TX in 1949 where he attended St. Ignatius & St Rita’s Catholic Schools. Jimbo and Pam graduated from Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, TX in 1965. He was gifted academically, was the first recipient of the school’s Chaminade Award (top all-around student, scholastically and athletically), and was a multi-year, three-sport letterman. A pitcher, he was the captain of the baseball team, was first team all-state, and was the MVP of the state tournament as a senior. He hit the ball hard and he threw the ball even harder. While he was a feared pitcher, there was not a sport in which he didn’t excel and dominate.
Pam and Jimbo met at Saint Rita’s Catholic School in Fort Worth in 1960. Pam’s sister Judy recalls Pam pointing Jimbo out to her, saying “that’s the boy that I am going to be with.” This happened quickly and they were together 58 years. Pam, in his words, was the most beautiful and interesting person he had ever met, and that there was never a dull moment with her. He hated their being apart for even a day.
Jim attended St Mary’s University in San Antonio, TX on a baseball scholarship where he continued to excel, both academically and athletically. He earned a multitude of awards and accolades, including defeating the University of Texas on their home field. He worked out with the St. Louis Cardinals and was offered a minor league contract that he did not pursue. Pam and Jim stayed together throughout that time with Jim writing papers, ironing shirts, and playing cards to save for Pam’s engagement ring. They were married on May 29, 1967 in Fort Worth, TX. Their first son was born April 29, 1968.
Jim began a career in building materials working in a San Antonio lumber yard while in college (the owners offered him the job partially so he could pitch for their city league team). Jim moved up the ranks quickly. Throughout his career, mostly in the Houston area, he held a variety of positions from managing the business and operations of locally-owned companies, as well as large publicly-traded organizations, ownership and management of large distributorships, and ultimately was a self-employed entrepreneur for the past 35+ years. Jim was the publisher of the Home and Ranch Source Magazine in Kerrville for two decades.
Jim never met someone he couldn’t talk to and get to know. He loved a good conversation or joke, laughed frequently, was a great storyteller, and treated everyone he encountered equally. Pam and Jim moved to Kerrville, TX in 2000 which has been their favorite stop along their long journey together. Jim thoroughly enjoyed the relationships established there and their home and life together up on a hill.
Jim and Pam’s marriage and love for each other was something to be in awe of, and an example for many others to learn from. Jim was an intelligent, gifted, caring, kind, and hard-working man. His word was everything. He knew he was fortunate to have Pam, and she knows she was as well. He was an excellent role model for his sons, and his legacy is one of kindness, respect and honor. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
